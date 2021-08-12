Patrick Juliana: Keep politics out of policing

In recent weeks the City Council of Kenosha had before it a proposal to have the Police Department look at different ways to enforce the law (nonlethal means less aggressive).

This is the most ignorant proposal that could be addressed.

The Kenosha Police Department works at the highest level of professionalism.

When politicians take to managing operations of law enforcement the danger of the job increases. The enforcement process gets compromised.

Hopefully the majority of the City Council sees this and votes it down.

What bothers the heck out of me is why aren't the politicians looking into the criminal element and proposing they change to a less violent nature in how they violate the written rule of law? Or have law enforcement people do the things that they were trained to do with the tools they have?

I believe the reason the politicians will not address the gangs' criminal element is because they do not want to be branded as racists.