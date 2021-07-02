Patrick Juliana: Talk a good game and lose

Elections are held regularly. People are put in legislative positions to pass ordinances, address everyday needs from licensing to permits to parks public safety. At times that is hard to accomplish.

Having spent 17 years in politics, I was amazed when people elected to office with minimal experience in municipal government suddenly became experts from public engineers to lawyers and beyond. This was just by talking. Talking a good game is very different than playing the game.

If a person has never walked the walk, then as citizens, we all lose.

Political micro managing of administrative positions (management) causes personnel that spent thousands of dollars to receive education, or spent years to attain on the job training for a particular position should be left to address issues through knowledge and experience, not by individuals that have no field experience and are assumptive and opinionated.

Political concessions are an appeasement on issues that many times make addressing needs more complicated and costly than need be.

It is very difficult to manage a city with tight funds as it is. There is no room in government for micro or macro management.

Let the knowledgeable do their job.