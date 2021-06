I noticed an absolute abomination the other day. Someone flying the American flag under the Trump flag.

Every time I see flags waving from pickups or people wearing the red white and blue I assume they are Trumpers.

Democrats and non-trump Republicans, we cannot allow our national symbol to continue to be hijacked by this grifter TV jackass.

Fly the flag for America and Americans. It is the United States of America not of Trump.

Paul Duberstine, Kenosha 

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0