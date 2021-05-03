Paul Duberstine: Guns kill people

Even though the statement "guns don't kill people do" is technically true, it proves nothing intelligent. Guns are made for one purpose, to kill.

There are many tools you can use to kill, but a gun has no other use. If you fire your gun the bullet can kill or maim anything in its path. I do not object to hunting weapons.

The handguns and assault weapons have no place amongst civil people. The slogans and tired rhetoric are hollow and bullpucky. All of the sane peaceful people have the right to not worry about stray bullets killing them or loved ones.

A gun may give you the power over life but I have never met anyone who deserves it.

Paul Duberstine, Kenosha

