Paul Gillespie: Reopen polling locations

During the pandemic, polling locations were limited across the country. Here in Wisconsin, Milwaukee had only five polling locations out of the normal 182 open for a recent election, and in Green Bay only two out of 31 were open.

Similarly, Kenosha recently closed down half of our polling locations. How many voters had to leave before they could vote due to the delays these changes caused? We need to expand in person voting, not limit it.

Many voters still prefer to vote in person instead of absentee. Closing polling locations also hurts the voters who have limited time and transportation.

America is re-opening, yet the City of Kenosha still plans to reduce our polling locations for the coming elections.

Contact your alderman and Mayor Antaramian and insist that they reopen our polling locations here in Kenosha.

Paul Gillespie, Bristol

