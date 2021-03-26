 Skip to main content
Paul Merklein: A poem: Kyle's cohorts
Paul Merklein: A poem: Kyle's cohorts

Kyle Rittenhouse came over the border

And killed two people in very short order.

Some paid millions in bail

To get him out of jail

But some wouldn’t give him a quarter.

Paul Merklein, Kenosha

