Paul Merklein: A poem: Kyle's cohorts
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today, March 20, marks the 10-year anniversary of the death of our son-in-law, fallen Fond du Lac Police Officer Craig Birkholz.
Getting vaccinated is patriotic
Please consider these observations concerning Kenosha Community TV channel 20 vs. channel 25.
HR 1319 passed Congress in the middle of the night thanks in part to Ron Kind of La Crosse, Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Mark Pocan of Dane Cou…
The fact that the present national administration is treating immigration in a humane and realistic way is in total contrast to the previous a…
Oh my Lord ... Chuckie Schumer’s amendment to the China virus relief act — federal workers to get workman’s compensation if they got COVID.
After reading Mr. Komarec’s VOP comments regarding President Trump on March 12, I feel the need to tell “the rest of the story” from "the othe…
AmeriCorps members make a difference in Kenosha and communities throughout Wisconsin, and we can make a difference for them by exempting the A…
Andrew Cuomo in Albany will not resign. "No way," says he.
Although I did not vote for President Joe Biden (I now wish I had), I just want to thank him for attacking the pandemic the way it should have…