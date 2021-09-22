Paula Pollock: Proposed Job Service Center

I am not opposed to the job service center moving into my neighborhood, but I think the county was made an offer and has not thought through the alternatives.

I resent how it is deceptively being presented to Kenoshans.

Cost estimates on both buildings are similar.

We have owned the current site for 30 years. How can it cost the same to update a daily used building with janitorial serves as a vacant building with no upkeep in years?

Both buildings are over 50 years old.

Tax credits will be used. Tax credits are not free. They are paid for by taxpayers — you and me.

If the service is moved, it should be to a new building with modern electric and internet, efficient heating and cooling and water saving plumbing.

I don't think all this is possible retrofitting an old building. We should be building with an eye on the future.

Another location to consider would be the Brass/Uptown area. Past redevelopment was never completed and now has restarted. There is a newer vacant grocery store there if the county doesn't want to build new.

Please consider all ideas before spending millions of taxpayer dollars.

Paula Pollock, Kenosha

