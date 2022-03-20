Peterson: Greedy 'me' mentality

How is this "me me" mentality going to work for ourselves in the future?

Again, ending Obamacare has been put forward. This time by one of our own here in Wisconsin. You may be the one whose future preconditions will make it so you are stuck with high rates or lack of coverage for them.

Medicare coverage will be facing cuts to coverage in eight years. Having to pay a higher portion of costs for elderly is coming. By 2034 social security will be drastically reducing payments too.

We have had efforts made to bring these back from the brink, but it was more important to cut taxes. How is that working out?

We got an overhead economy that was temporarily interrupted by COVID, but it has again become an issue. Of course the positive is that those cuts are coming to an end to those who actually need them in less than three years. Corporations and rich get to keep theirs though.

Lesson is, unless you are assured to stay at the top, greed can give it back to you someday. I know people aren't going to do well in the future from it.

The one type of greed I agree with is is wanting more time with family and friends.

David Peterson, Kenosha

