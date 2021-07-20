 Skip to main content
R.L. Fredrickson: Misquoting John Donne

Two recent letters in Voice of the People have utterly misquoted a work of John Donne (1573-1631).

A more complete and accurate quote of the passage they are attempting is:

For Whom the Bell Tolls

by

John Donne

No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friend's were.

Each man's death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.

R.L. Fredrickson, Kenosha

