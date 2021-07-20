R.L. Fredrickson: Misquoting John Donne

Two recent letters in Voice of the People have utterly misquoted a work of John Donne (1573-1631).
A more complete and accurate quote of the passage they are attempting is:
For Whom the Bell Tolls
by
John Donne
No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less.
As well as if a promontory were.
As well as if a manor of thine own
Or of thine friend's were.
Each man's death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
R.L. Fredrickson, Kenosha