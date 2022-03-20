 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Radke: Energy solutions

It makes little sense to pound a screw into a board which will crack by hammering it, when you already have an effective screwdriver available.

Your editorial on Sunday, March 6 made exactly that error by advocating drilling as the sole solution for our oil dependency. Right goal, wrong tool.

Instead we need to dramatically invest in renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar and geothermal.

And building the keystone pipeline through our most precious aquifer for the dirtiest fossil fuel only compounds this mistake. We already have the technology for this job, an excellent screwdriver as it were, let’s use it before our environment cracks even further.

Michael Radke, Kenosha

