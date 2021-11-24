Rebecca Matoska-Mentink: Thank you, Kenosha court employees

Thank you, Kenosha court employees

Thank you to the Kenosha County Circuit Court employees for their continued resilience. They have again outdone themselves during a time when national attention was on their workplace.

I am sure not one of them signed up to have to walk into work past emotionally charged groups of people or nosey photographers trying to get a piece of a possible story, and then through hallways lined with more inquiring bodies. Yet, they did.

I heard and saw employees deal with difficult callers on the phone and demanding customers at the service counters, which fell well outside the normal course of duties. (Please note that on any regular day, emotionally charged exchanges often occur.)

Although the focus was only one specific case, the Courthouse staff set aside this additional stress and went about the normal course of business, despite the chaos, despite the noise, despite the vocal opinions, despite the undercurrent of possible disruptions.

I again continue to be proud of the people I work with and commend them for their commitment to providing quality services, despite the environment. Well done!

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, Kenosha County clerk of courts Be proactive, rather than reactive I see in the paper that the Blakes and BLM want change. That won’t happen with just marches and protests. That’s just complaining. It takes action. It takes voting.

Where were they in the spring when we voted for judges? Do they now understand why voting in every election matters? Instead of these constant marches that accomplish nothing but do allow for bad actors to sully the movement with violence. They should be working proactively.

Have small rallies, parties, meet and greets. Invite the candidates, get to know them and vote in every election. The local elections are what forms your life in the community.

Get out and do proactive things instead of the constant marching and complaining. If you don’t know where to vote, vote early Downtown where you can also register to vote. The address is 625 52nd St.

Elaine Tihen, Kenosha Last judgment for Rittenhouse The recent trial that took place was not the last judgment for the defendant.

I would like to call to his attention to the statement by a much higher and final authority: The book of Genesis, Chapter 9, Verse 6:

“Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man his blood will be shed; because I made man in God’s image.”

George Papagiannes,

Kenosha

