Reed: Embarrassed as an American

As a retired Army Colonel, I am embarrassed for our American leadership and the low-informed voters who continue their reign.

It's embarrassing to see our leadership to continue buying Russian oil funding Russian military exploits; it's embarrassing for us to have guaranteed Ukrainian's safety after they gave up their nukes only to stand by watching its population being decimated by Putin; it's embarrassing to listen to our president declare same old same old while inflation rages and there is no clear plan to help Americans.

On the local level, we get the same: a governor who lectures us on America's failures as Kenosha burns when he should have acted immediately to remedy a dangerous situation; a mayor who stood by while his city was torched by mostly outsiders; and, a district attorney who eagerly prosecutes those who want to protect the city but doesn't bring charges against those who clearly violated the law.

As an American who has fought for this country, I ask other Americans to stop buying Russian and Chinese products and vote out of office these bums who do not reflect our American interests.

We all deserve better leadership.

Let's vote for the Zelenskyys [President of Ukraine] of the world — those who have our back in hard times.

Get rid of the political class only interested in their own interests.

Hugh Reed COL (Ret.) Army Ranger, Kenosha

