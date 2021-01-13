Rich Bosanko: Pay it forward and help Michelle Vernezze

Reading the Jan. 1 story of Michelle Vernezze's journey through "COVID Hell" with tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat, I couldn't help but feel inspired by her courage and resiliency. While the disease has wreaked havoc on her body, she had refused to let it diminish her spirit. And it's pretty apparent her husband Ron took his "in sickness and in health" vows pretty seriously as well.

Bristol is a fairly tight knit community. We pride ourselves on "taking care of our own." We have a chance to not only show our compassion and support for a true COVID warrior and her family, but to also send a message that we will not let this disease destroy our quality of life. Most of us will receive a COVID relief payment from the federal government. If you are honest with yourself, some of us will desperately need the financial support, many of us don't. Please consider "paying it forward" by sending a donation to the Vernezze family.

Michelle's mantra is "today may be a bad day, but tomorrow will be better." Let's fill all of her tomorrow's with hope, love and cash! Sorry about the tears on the check, Michelle. Pretty sure the bank will still cash it.

Richard Bosanko, Bristol

