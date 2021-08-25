 Skip to main content
Richard Bosanko: Kudos to Wanggaard
State Sen. Van Wanggaard recently informed his constituents that Gov.r Tony Evers told President Trump to "pound sand."

How refreshing: A governor with a spine and a moral compass, unlike his predecessor.

Kudos to Wanggaard for highlighting our "Best Governor Evers!"

Richard Bosanko, Bristol

