Richard Bosanko: Time to retool the Foxconn plant

Driving by Foxconn recently, it resembled a ghost town. I counted seven vehicles parked. A far cry from the 13,000 promised jobs. Robin Vos believes Foxconn is "moving forward," count me as a "naysayer."

His 20-minute tour is two hours and 40 minutes less than the "Three Hour Tour" of Gilligan's Island fame. We all know how that wreck ended up. Wonder if Vos wore his sailor's cap?

I recall Donald Trump and Reince Priebus flying over the farm fields, Trump looked down and opined "if you build it, they will come." So, the "leaner, smaller, less government intervention" Republicans jumped on their eminent domain steamroller in a massive land grab and built "Walker's Folly". And the "con" was "on"!

Proposing building LED screens, Google screens, coffee maker kiosks, ventilators and now, electric cars, Mount Pleasant and Wisconsinites remain handcuffed to this boondoggle.

I have several proposals I believe merit serious consideration. Given the plethora of Trump flags and yard signs his loyal followers defiantly refuse to take down, there is no doubt they will need to be replaced by 2024 due to wear and tear. The plant could easily be re-tooled to produce these popular items, along with "Stop the Squeal" crying towels, which Republicans are going through by the truck load. Made in the USA, not China!