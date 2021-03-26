Richard Ginkowski: Gabriele for circuit court judge

Gabriele for circuit court judge

For her entire 26-year legal career, deputy district attorney Angelina Gabriele stood up for society’s most endangered people, earning the respect of judges, lawyers, victim advocates, community members and law enforcement officers — respect earned from an impartial public service, hard work on complex cases, involvement in the legal community and putting principles of justice for all above politics.

Graduating from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin, Angelina has deep roots in our community and raised a family in Pleasant Prairie.

Now, Angelina is seeking election as judge of branch six of the Kenosha County Circuit Court, a position she is enormously well-qualified to hold and to continue serving the people of our county.

We entrust judges to make difficult decisions in critical cases that affect the lives of people in the community. In 40-years as a lawyer, I know the value of wisdom gained from experience and legal scholarship in forming competent, fair and effective judges. I was in the district attorney’s office when Angelina was hired and watched her career grow.