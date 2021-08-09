Richard Jackl: If it were up to Republicans ...

Just want my fellow Wisconsinites to know how lucky we are to have Governor Evers wielding his veto pen for the health and well being of all Wisconsin residents.

If it were up to the Republicans in Madison, thousands of people would have lost their extra $300 in unemployment compensation.

If it were up to the Republicans, many more would have become ill from COVID, become hospitalized and countless more lives would have been lost to the pandemic.

If it were up to the Republicans, children would have been forced back to school without any science based preparations putting the lives of these children and their family members in jeopardy.

If it were up to the Republicans, there would have been no consideration on how to have state wide and national elections safely, causing the elderly and disabled to choose between not voting or risking their lives to cast ballots.

The Republicans must have thought the governor's first name was Tony, but it really is Veto. The best Governor Ever(s).

Please remember these facts come next November.

Richard Jackl, Kenosha

