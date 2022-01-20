 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Maksen: City workers are awesome

Last night (Jan. 10) around 9 p.m. there was a water main break on our street.

With temperatures reaching the single digits the Kenosha Water Utility crew did not let the temperature stop them. They worked well into the night and early hours to repair the water main leak.

Because of their awesome work we woke up the next morning and had water.

I just want to thank that crew for a job well done.

Many of us don’t realize what these employees have to go through.

Again, thank you.

Richard Maksen, Kenosha

