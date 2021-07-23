Richard Solomon: Kenosha News' racist headline

I am writing to criticize your racist headline and sub-headline on the front page of the July 15 paper: "Justin Blake fined for protest — Judge issues default judgement."

It is disrespectful use of a familiar name to sell your paper!

According to your own article, three people were fined by the judge issuing default judgements! Yet you chose to highlight only Mr. Blake's name. Only in the eighth paragraph on the fourth page does the article indicate that two other participants in the demonstration were also fined in similar default judgements.

The paper is guilty of subconscious projection of white supremacy.

If your staff hasn't participated in an examination of "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad, they would benefit from it.

Richard Solomon, Kenosha

Editor's note: A separate story about judgements against Jonathan Barker and Joseph Cardinali ran in the June 10 Kenosha News as those cases were adjudicated first.

