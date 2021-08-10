Richard Yarbrough: Why isn't Rittenhouse in prison?

Why isn't Kyle Rittenhouse in prison?
He shot three people.
He waved as he walked past police.
Crossed state lines.
Went home.
The next morning, after discovering that there was video of him doing this around the world, he called a lawyer. His lawyer rightly informed him that; he needed to turn himself in.
That is a prison sentence.
There is a reason that we don't give guns to a 5-year-old. Operating a firearm requires responsibility.
When you get your hunting license (be it for a firearm or a bow) you are taught in Chapter One that if you are involved in an incident where a human being is shot you are required to report the incident to the legal authorities immediately. Failure to do so is a prison sentence. It is a primary component of weapons training and the law.
When a human being is shot, the incident must be investigated by the legal authorities. It is the law. It is a good law.
If morons are allowed to run around with guns, shoot people and disappear into the night like batman; mass murder, anarchy and domestic terrorism will ensue. Incidents like this supply justification for gutting the second amendment, possibly killing it all together and I don't want that.
Giving him a little time to get his affairs in order was a nice courtesy, but that time has passed. The stupid punk must pay the price for refusing to take responsibility of his use of his firearm.
The irresponsible use of a firearm can not be allowed. They are deadly weapons, not 'make me feel cool' props.
Richard Yarbrough, San Diego, Calif.