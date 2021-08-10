Richard Yarbrough: Why isn't Rittenhouse in prison?

Why isn't Kyle Rittenhouse in prison?

He shot three people.

He waved as he walked past police.

Crossed state lines.

Went home.

The next morning, after discovering that there was video of him doing this around the world, he called a lawyer. His lawyer rightly informed him that; he needed to turn himself in.

That is a prison sentence.

There is a reason that we don't give guns to a 5-year-old. Operating a firearm requires responsibility.

When you get your hunting license (be it for a firearm or a bow) you are taught in Chapter One that if you are involved in an incident where a human being is shot you are required to report the incident to the legal authorities immediately. Failure to do so is a prison sentence. It is a primary component of weapons training and the law.

When a human being is shot, the incident must be investigated by the legal authorities. It is the law. It is a good law.