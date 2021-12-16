Rick Herrmann: Analyzing the Kenosha riot response

The K-News editorial on Dec. 12 was well-intended but incomplete in its analysis of the causes of 2020's Kenosha Follies.

It rightly places part of the blame on the inability or unwillingness of local and state authorities, from Sheriff Beth to Governor Evers to respond decisively to the lawlessness of those nights in a timely manner.

As we have an election for county sheriff coming up, it might be an appropriate question to ask of the candidates, "As sheriff, what would you do differently to prevent the lawlessness of August 2020?"

The primary responsibility of government is protection of the lives and property of its citizens and at this our government at all levels failed in August 2020. When it became clear that government was failing, it is only natural that citizens would step up.

What was unmentioned in this piece was the rush to judgement by Governor Evers and State Representative Tod Ohnstad, effectively condemning the actions of Officer Sheskey and other members of the KPD. Their comments were irresponsible and premature (and ultimately proven wrong) coming as they did before an investigation had even begun. They also had the effect of pouring fuel on the fire. For this, they should also be held accountable.

It bears repeating that these officer's actions have been thrice-vindicated. These comments were irresponsible and at the very least, Ohnstad and Evers owe an apology to the officers involved as well as to the Kenosha Police Department.

Recommendations to prevent this tragedy are welcome but to be effective must be comprehensive, regardless of whose toes are stepped on.

Rick Herrmann, Kenosha

