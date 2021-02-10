Riley Aicher: Lunacy in the party of Lincoln

The controversy surrounding U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her history of espousing unhinged conspiracy theories and thinly veiled threats of insurrection, has highlighted the lunacy that has seemingly engulfed the Republican party.

Lunacy in the GOP, however, is not new, and in fact is approaching the 60th anniversary of a milestone achievement.

Sixty-seven years ago, the Republican party nominated Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona as their candidate for president. Goldwater rode in on a wave of right-wing fury embodied by the John Birch Society, a political activist group founded on the notion that Dwight Eisenhower was a secret communist agent. Goldwater’s decision to vote ‘nay’ on the 1964 Civil Rights Bill was another reason he became the overwhelmingly preferred choice of the extreme right wing.

Throughout the rest of the 20th century, the American right wing worked to defeat the Equal Rights Amendment, dismantle the New Deal and move the Republican party further and further to the right. In the 90s and 00s, conspiracy peddlers like Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones pushed insane theories like the Clinton kill list or 9/11 as an inside job.