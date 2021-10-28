Riley Aicher: Who does Steil really represent?

A couple of days ago, I got an email from Rep. Bryan Steil. I’m sure that many of you reading this got the same email.

Rep. Steil’s email concerned ‘out of control spending’ and ‘excessive debt’ by Congress, specifically the Reconciliation Bill supported by President Biden.

If you’re not aware, the reconciliation bill provides $350 billion a year in child care, healthcare, senior care and countless other programs designed to move our country into the 21st century. Even if the reconciliation bill passes in its fullest form, the U.S. will still lag far behind nearly all other developed countries in the social programs we provide.

It’s interesting to me that Rep. Steil is suddenly concerned about the debt and deficit when it comes to programs that benefit society as a whole, but is not at all concerned about the massive debt increase brought on by President Trump’s tax cuts for the ultra wealthy.