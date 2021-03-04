Roberta Monson: Regarding the Dr. Seuss decision

What? Some Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because they are offensive? Well, I am offended because the keepers of Dr. Seuss Enterprises apparently believe I do not have a discerning mind.

Remove Dr. Seuss Enterprises from power; that should fix it. Of course not.

What is wrong, in my opinion, is for anyone to expect me or anyone else to form the exact same opinions and beliefs as everyone else. Never will I believe everything stated, written, broadcasted or shared. Rather, I will read, research and listen to many statements, opinions, broadcasts and beliefs. Only then will I form my own conclusions, opinions and beliefs. I do not expect nor want everyone to agree with me.

In this world, there will always be good and evil; there is no way to have one without the other. History has revealed precious and pernicious insights. Learn from history.

I refuse to wear a brown shirt and I refuse to march in lockstep. No doubt, I will offend some individuals or groups because I am a thinker.

It was Benjamin Franklin, I believe, who said that thinking is difficult, and that is why most do not do it.

Roberta Monson, Kenosha

