Roger Nelson: Will the Blues take responsibility?

The Oct. 16 comments by Southside Alderman "Blue" were interesting and enlightening to say the least. His degrees in medicine and science along with an abundance of intuition tell him that his Blue pal Biden and the Blues would have prevented the deaths of 230,000. Interestingly enough, many of the deaths were in states where Blue governors sent the virally infected to nursing homes.

Alderman Blue claims the Blues can do great things so, looking closer to home, why didn't the astute Blue Wisconsin governor, state representatives, County Board and executive, Blue Mayor and City Council realize there would likely be a serious aftermath following the police shooting? Why wasn't there immediate action? Riots and looting have occurred in every city after similar situations.

Will the Blues take responsibility for their slow reaction/inaction which resulted in the terror, destruction and deaths? During the rioting alderman could not even answer questions and were not kept informed by Mayor "Blue" but maybe he was hiding with an armed guard?

Roger Nelson, Kenosha

