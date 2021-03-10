Ron Stevens: Let's start healing

Healing is vital for our community right now.

2020 was a trying year for all of us. First, there is the virus which continues to affect our lives and will for the foreseeable future. Help is on the way and hopefully we will soon be turning the corner and be in a better place when the weather warms up.

The unfortunate unrest that we experienced here in Kenosha last summer can only truly be put behind us if we move in a direction of compassion and inclusiveness for everybody who lives here. If that means old white guys like me need to step aside from positions of leadership in the interest of younger, more diverse leadership we should do so. Kenosha 's ability to rebuild and success in the future depends on having leadership that people of all races and economic situations can believe in.

I am optimistic. I see millennials, Gen Xers and Gen Zers of all races stepping up and taking the reins. I stand ready, as most baby boomers do, to share the benefit of our experience as these next generations try to balance best practices from the past with the creative solutions that will be needed to solve the very real problems our community will face in the future.