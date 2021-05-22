Ron Stevens: Wouldn't it be nice...

Wouldn't it be nice to have a congressman who voted for what is good for the First Congressional District in Wisconsin instead of just doing what his Republican handlers tell him to do?

Wouldn't it be nice to have a congressman who truly did "back the blue" instead of voting against a commission to investigate an insurrection where Capitol police were beaten and killed?

Wouldn't it be nice to have a congressman who wanted his constituents to have health insurance, good jobs and a family-supporting minimum wage instead of just genuflecting to McCarthy and Trump?

Wouldn't it be nice to have a congressman who worked on getting our roads fixed, our bridges repaired and our broadband expanded instead of spending on building an unnecessary wall thousands of miles away as the only infrastructure he can truly say he supports?

Wouldn't it be nice to have a congressman who called out the lies and betrayals of the Trump Administration instead of one who has chosen silence and surrender in the face of the treasonous behavior of so many in his own party?