Ronald Frederick: Keep the mask mandate
Ronald Frederick: Keep the mask mandate

When the City Council convenes on May 3, it hopefully will vote to continue the mask mandate.

Masking has proven an effective and economical means of combatting the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The ill-advised efforts of Aldermen LaMacchia and Ruffalo to repeal the current municipal mask mandate is just that ... ill-advised with an emphasis on "ill" for it truly serves as a pandemic promotion.

Let’s keep in mind that the State Supreme Court’s recent 4-3 decision, which effectively killed the governor’s mask mandate, dealt with executive authority not the merits of masking. This nuance was apparently lost on the two pandemic promoting aldermen mentioned above.

In closing, I urge city council to vigilantly protect Kenosha’s health by maintaining an effective mask policy.

Ronald Frederick, Kenosha

