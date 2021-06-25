Ronald Frederick: What Republicans forgot in the budget

They forgot:
- Wisconsin’s 600,000 family caregivers who spend more than $7,000 a year to help keep their loved ones at home;
- All the working family caregivers who need the expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act to be able to go to doctor’s appointment and take an occasional shift to care for their loved one in the community;
- All the caregivers who pick up their loved ones from the hospital yet get no training on the medical chores they must perform;
- The families who have broadband in their community but not the money to pay for the expense of getting hooked up into the system;
- The high-speed internet customers who are not getting the speed or the service promised to them;
- The people who are struggling with the high cost of prescription drugs who need to choose between medications and food and rent;
- That when you add an additional $4.4 billion dollars to your budget you can help lots of people stay at home and off government programs;
- That they could improve the quality of life for older people in Wisconsin.
The cruelest cut of all is to be ignored, i.e. forgotten. Perhaps that’s the fate this crop of republican budget makers deserve.
Ronald Frederick, Kenosha