Ronald Stevens: Finally moving forward

As of this writing, it appears likely that the U.S. congress will finally move forward on an infrastructure bill. This is long overdue.

Even though it isn't as extensive and doesn't cover as many projects as I would prefer, I am pleased that our representatives are moving forward with this important legislation that will pay huge dividends for Kenoshans.

Subsequent legislation dealing with climate change and voting rights are even more important than the infrastructure bill. But one thing at a time.

I am hopeful that this signals a move away from the backwards, failed Republican trickle-down theories that have set our citizens back for many decades.

Now if they will just move forward to find out who the criminals are behind the Jan. 6 attack on our government and start passing legislation that is representative of the people and not the private space explorers, America truly can become great again.

Ronald Stevens, Kenosha

