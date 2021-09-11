Ronald Stevens: Register to vote

There is something disturbingly unAmerican about what is happening in Texas. Governor Gregg Abbott, a Trump wannabe, just passed the most pernicious anti-women legislation which effectively killed Roe v. Wade in that state. The most dangerous part of the legislation is how it effectively makes these right wing extremists associated with the Republican party in lawful bounty hunters. It's intimidation and bullying, plain and simple.

Put that on top of the voter suppression law Abbott just signed, which does nothing to make voting safer but does much to make it more difficult for most Texans to exercise their access to the ballot, and you have a template that Robin Vos and his Republican henchmen are tailoring for Wisconsin.

None of this voter fraud nonsense has anything to do with past elections. The Arizona debacle combined with the Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin plans to do the same are more about creating chaos and distrust in this American institution. Nowhere has significant fraud been found — in the 2020 election or really any previous to that.