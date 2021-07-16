Ronald Stevens: Time to let youth make a change

Growing up in Kenosha has been enlightening.

Having lived here 68 years, I have seen our community at its good times as well as some not so good times.

Boomers like me have enjoyed jobs, safety and the ability to enjoy all that Kenosha has to offer. We want future generations to enjoy those same opportunities.

Unfortunately, our democracy is hanging by a thread right now. The challenges we are leaving to children and grandchildren are significant; probably more than anything we faced.

While these challenges seem insurmountable, they really are not.

Creative young people are coming together to address climate change. I've watched as visionary youth of all races join to fight racism and voter suppression.

It is time for boomers to get out of the way. Young people can solve the problems we are facing if we give them the tools and resources we had.

Progressives need to embrace moderates and vice versa. None of the old power struggles matter any more. It's about getting things done in the face of obstruction. The way to do it is for young people, women and ethnic minorities to flex their muscles.