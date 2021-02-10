Ross Lappi: We want the truth

Your recent article about Kyle Rittenhouse is almost completely devoid of truth. Every person in this city who cares about this community wants the truth. People who seek the truth have already seen the video.

The fact that you even mention the KKK is a disgrace to those who are actually victims of the real KKK.

Calling people names doesn't make it so and it makes you sound like children. The mainstream media has hit an all-time low for trust levels. Maybe true journalists need to stand up to their oppressive editors so that the truth can be espoused to the populace who is far more intelligent than you give them credit for.

I'm ashamed to even have to defend a person for defending our city from complete destruction after what they did to my hometown of Minneapolis. I'm not ashamed for me or for Kyle, I'm ashamed of what our society has become.

If you stand against that, you have the right to, and I have the right to disagree with you, but that doesn't give you the right to burn the city that I care about to the ground. People of all walks of life live in these cities, direct your anger to where it belongs.