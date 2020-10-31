Roy Stone: Long overdue traffic control

Forty-third street in Kenosha, going east from 22nd Avenue is long overdue to have extreme traffic control changes implemented.

Anyone who regularly is in this area knows that too many people drive this street as if it’s a thoroughfare. This is a residential side street with a school district, not a highway. People who live on this street deserve to feel much safer than they now do.

As I have family (in-laws) who live on this street, I’ve been there many times and personally witnessed vehicles, obviously speeding along 43rd Street, ignoring the speed limit, often with music blaring, driving inattentively, at best. What will it take before something is done to force traffic to slow down, someone, perhaps a child, being killed? Especially with parking allowed on both sides of the street, unless snow parking restrictions are in force, children have been known to dart out from between parked vehicles while playing. There are reasons for low speed limits in such situations.

The necessary changes to slow down and/or discourage such driving on 43rd Street can be accomplished fairly inexpensively by putting three-way or four-way stop signs, as appropriate, at every intersection all the way to Sheridan Road. Once the aggressive, speeding drivers know they will have to stop many times, they will very likely find alternate routes.