Ruben Carbajal: A plea to get vaccinated
Ruben Carbajal: A plea to get vaccinated

If you're not going to get vaccinated for yourself, get vaccinated for the people you love.

For your community.

For the immuno-compromised.

For the elderly.

For our children, who can't protect themselves.

Do it to save a hospital bed for someone fighting for their life.

To spare friends and family from watching you die a horrible death.

Get it to give our overworked health care workers a break.

To allow our burdened service industry to breathe easier.

Get it to prevent your family a future hospital bill.

Get it because it's free.

Do it for our economy.

For our nation.

Get it for the people around the world who don't have it yet.

Get it for the 650,000 souls who would've cherished that opportunity.

Do it because you hate COVID-19 and what it's taken from us.

Do it so we can gather together again, without hurting one another.

Please, just get vaccinated.

Ruben Carbajal, Kenosha

