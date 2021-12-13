Ruth O'Hanlon: Photo sent the wrong message

Shame on the Kenosha News for posting a photo on the front page of the paper on Dec. 10 “Read all about it” showing a group of students reading the newspaper while the names of the opposing team were introduced.

I am a graduate of Bradford High School, my kids attended Tremper High School and my grandchildren attended both Bradford and Tremper High School.

I applaud for all students competing in a sport event, not just for where my children are attending.

We should show good sportsmanship in our local paper and not show the negative on the front page or anyplace in the paper.

Our students have enough problems growing up and they don’t need this negativity.

Ruth O’Hanlon, Kenosha

