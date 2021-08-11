Samuel Gagliardi: Virginia Heffernan

I am sure that Virginia Heffernan ("Eric Clapton's not God, just another vile anti-vaxer," commentary in the July 27 Kenosha News) is a lovely, intelligent and professional person. But like all young people, she doesn't know what she doesn't know.

Add a little brashness and arrogance to the equation and we have surefire recipe for obnoxiousness.

Maybe she would be more comfortable with Bruce Springsteen who probably received his vaccination on Oprah's yacht.

Eric is a "real" rock and roll artist who thinks for himself and does not go along with the crowd. Isn't that what rock is? The ability to form your own opinions?

There is very little substance in this article. Maybe that is what you folks were shooting for.

Samuel Gagliardi, Rockport, Mass.

