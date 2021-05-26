Samuel Roochnik: KUSD during the pandemic

Imagine having to study six to eight (hybrid) classes at the same time; to navigate six to eight different online toolkits for six to eight different bosses; to teach yourself advanced concepts while keeping up with dozens of assignments a week, at home, during a pandemic, without friends or in-person support.

Assuming we allow students a real opportunity to address the collective traumas of the past year, they’ll come out stronger after this.

Colleges don’t allow you to take more than five to six periods a semester, so after attending KUSD during the pandemic, few high schoolers who survived will ever again face such demands on their executive function and emotional capacity ... even if many of them also leave KUSD having lost their love of learning.

High school teachers do our best to put on a smile and keep the positivity-show rolling, to keep the kids engaged, but it’s hard.

Hybrid education doubled an already unreasonable workload — imagine teaching two different classes on different platforms at the same time, 14 different weekly lesson plans, teaching over a hundred students — students that all need patience, love, socialization and individual attention a rigid — an inflexible lesson from a standard curriculum.