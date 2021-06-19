Sandra Martin: Johnson is serving public's interest

I want to thank the Kenosha News for publishing the article by the anonymous writer from AP news Milwaukee that mentioned our Senator Ron Johnson and his spanking from You Tube.

I try to look on the positive side of biased pieces like this. I see that article as a great service to our readers informing them of the available treatments for COVID that have been ignored or suppressed by main stream media.

As the writer pointed out, our senator had the unmitigated gall to say that all forms of treatment in a pandemic should be explored and tried before it gets to the ventilator stage.

I can see why YouTube would want this brazen assertion censored. After all, why do we need treatment when there is an emergency use authorization “vaccine” that is not FDA approved?

In fact, if it were my parent lying in an ICU, dying of COVID, I would not want them treated with anything not approved by the CDC or FDA.

I consider our senator to be serving the interests of the public well, and it was very brave of him to make this bold statement which flies in the face of the current highly successful misinformation campaign which is underway.

Again, thank you AP news!

Sandra Martin, Kenosha

