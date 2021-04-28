Sara Joan Miles: Johnson's comments on the vaccine

The April 24 issue of Kenosha News quotes Sen. Johnson as saying: “What do you care if your neighbor has one [vaccination] or not?” and as “questioning why anyone would get vaccinated or worry about why others have not.”

I care because I care about my neighbor, my neighbor’s family and friends, the people they come in contact with. I care about everyone.

Businessman Sen. Johnson is “politically-correct” according to his base, but he is incorrect according to scientists and doctors. They tell us that the chance of getting COVID-19 after receiving the second dose is 10% or less compared to not being vaccinated, and vaccinated people getting COVID-19 are less likely to need hospitalization or die. Even people who have had COVID-19 (Sen. Johnson) need to be vaccinated because the duration of post-infection immunity is unknown. These facts mean that my vaccinated neighbors and their contacts will be safer. I care about that. And I worry about a person with power and authority believing that his opinions in this respect are more valid than facts.