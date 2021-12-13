Sara Thrasher: Life's too short to live in constant fear

Whenever someone is debating whether to do something or not, the phrase “life’s too short” often comes to mind in defense of that decision.

I think we all can agree as we get older, the phrase becomes more and more real. So why are we still letting government and "health" officials tell us what we can and cannot do?

These past two years (and counting) will never be given back to us human beings, all who have a limited time on this earth. Whether it be restrictions of places you can go, things you can do, we’ve all endured much more than that.

Do we really see people when we look at them with a mask covering half their face? Maybe it’s just me, but when I look at a crowd full of faces covered in masks, it is almost impossible to identify any facial expressions. Is that person sad, happy, mad maybe?

If a 29-year-old can observe and really feel the effects of this COVID way of life, think of how the younger generations must feel.

I’ve made my peace with the decisions I’ve made in response to this virus, and I think most adults are capable of doing the same.

Every single human being’s livelihood has been interfered with from this virus, so it’s time we recognize that we only have this one short life to live and we better make each minute of each day count.

We all can be afraid of a virus and for the safety of our loved ones, but the cost of being afraid to live your ONE and only life will be far more detrimental.

Sara Thrasher, Kenosha

