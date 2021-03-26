Saul Perez Jr.: Wisconsin politicians need a reality check

Wisconsin Senate Republicans vote to honor Rush Limbaugh (but, it's not racist).
Wisconsin Senate Republicans reject a bill making February Black History Month (but, no, it's not racist).
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he didn't fear the morons who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 because they weren't Black Lives Matter protestors (but, no, he's not racist).
Many Republicans, especially in Wisconsin, have spent so much of the last four years kissing Donald Trump's backside that they've developed brain damage. Or, in their dementia, they live in an alternate world where anything racist, spoken, symbolic, written, etc. is not. Republicans (and Democrats, too) need a reality check: you work for the people; we don't work for you.
The fact you consistently reject any bill that helps your constituents, because it doesn't benefit your rich millionaire "buddies", says you don’t really care about the people. You only care for yourselves and your jobs; you only need the people to keep you where you are, when you "need" our votes.
It’s time for politicians in this country, and even more so in Wisconsin, to do your jobs. Work for the people, not for your egos. Pass bills that benefit the people, not your pocketbooks or the rich. You must realize that anything you do, or don’t do, that says you speak for and support the people, will be and must be scrutinized. If you’re called a racist, own it. Own it, then change your mindset. If you're not, prove it with actions, not just words.