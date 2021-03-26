Saul Perez Jr.: Wisconsin politicians need a reality check

Wisconsin Senate Republicans vote to honor Rush Limbaugh (but, it's not racist).

Wisconsin Senate Republicans reject a bill making February Black History Month (but, no, it's not racist).

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he didn't fear the morons who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 because they weren't Black Lives Matter protestors (but, no, he's not racist).

Many Republicans, especially in Wisconsin, have spent so much of the last four years kissing Donald Trump's backside that they've developed brain damage. Or, in their dementia, they live in an alternate world where anything racist, spoken, symbolic, written, etc. is not. Republicans (and Democrats, too) need a reality check: you work for the people; we don't work for you.

The fact you consistently reject any bill that helps your constituents, because it doesn't benefit your rich millionaire "buddies", says you don’t really care about the people. You only care for yourselves and your jobs; you only need the people to keep you where you are, when you "need" our votes.