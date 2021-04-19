Smith: Vaccines on college campuses

Universities across the country are requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccination before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester. I trust universities have our best interest in mind and urge students to get vaccinated in order to allow our campuses to take one step closer in returning to normal functions.

Being a freshman in college, COVID guidelines, masks and physical distancing is all I have known of college besides classes. I attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and at the height of our campus COVID-19 infection rate, there were 44 positive cases making a 17.2% positive infection rate for the week of Sept. 21. Fortunately, our administration worked tirelessly to control the spread on campus with the last resort being sending students home.

Three weeks later, our campus positive infection rate had dropped to 3% with our current number of active cases being zero. This significant drop shows the right steps can lead to safer campuses that can open up more to events and in-person classes.