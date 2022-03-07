Somers: A precarious matter

The newest craze in the nationwide Conservative effort to exercise "rights" comes in the form of the censorship of books deemed inappropriate for children in public school classrooms, public school libraries and public libraries.

This is of momentous concern and can have devastating effects on teaching, learning and the rights of everyone.

Censorship foments single-mindedness and suppresses free thought: the ability to decide for yourself after examining all sides of an issue. Censorship is an attempt to rewrite history, revise cultural heritage and alter life's truths. Censorship denies reality.

This issue, like school prayer, has to do with the First Amendment. Also, like school prayer, the heart of the matter is whose "right" supersedes another's. It is for that reason that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled, while there can be a moment of silence, no prayer can be offered aloud in public schools. Would the prayer be Buddhist, Christian, Islam, Jewish, other? Whose prayer is "right"?

Those who want to regulate content through censorship miss the essence of reading which is to open the mind, explore fresh ideas and observe the cultures, lifestyles and beliefs of others. Reading captures the imagination while challenging readers to consider other ways of looking at life.

Lost are the "teachable moments" and valuable family discussions which parents can use to instill their beliefs in their offspring when censorship removes exposure to new ideas. Gone are classroom discussions which stimulate thought for growth of the mind. Everyone loses with censorship.

Authoritarian, Communistic and Totalitarian governments use censorship to extinguish free thought so as to control citizens. Censorship is in direct contradiction to Democracy.

SCOTUS got it right on the First Amendment.

Tim Somers, Kenosha

