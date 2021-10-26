Stalker: Colin Powell's death can teach us

Colin Powell was a great hero for the United States, but I think his death can teach us many things.
- He grew up in poverty, but despite the color of his skin he used the freedom of the United States to grow into one of the most powerful men in the United States. We are told today that this is not possible because of racism, but Powell did it during the most trying of times in the U.S. (like hundreds of thousands of others including Ben Carson, Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell, Herman Cain). In fact, in 1996 had he chosen to run for president as a Republican, I believe he would of won.
- Another thing we can learn is that, in the United States today, it is very hard to trust the government "experts." At 84 he was first in line for the vaccine and probably first in line for a booster. If Powell listened to the president he voted for, he would of thought that after being vaccinated he "would not have to wear a mask, you won't get COVID." We now know he also suffered from blood cancer. Only 6% of all COVID deaths are from COVID only. His age group, 75-84, accounts for 26% of the 712,000+ deaths as of Oct. 13. The next group, over 85, accounts for 27%. In fact, 76% are over 65 and had one other health complication like heart disease, lung issues, kidney issues or other issue that contributed to the death. We would not have listed flu deaths the same way. Powell would have died from complications from blood cancer not the flu. By the end of the year, Brandon and his crew of knuckleheads will have "killed" more Americans than the hated orange man — and he had the marvelous vaccine.