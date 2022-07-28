Stalker: KUSD schools closing

Double vaxed and multiple boosters and Biden ends up with COVID, go figure. Just over a year ago he said if you get the jab you won't get COVID.

Anyway, just another distraction from the purpose of my letter.

KUSD is about to start and I am wondering how many schools have been closed, how many staff have been released and how many teachers were fired.

From the districts own statistics the enrollment at KUSD was 22,639 in 2012, the 2022 projected enrollment is 18,972. That is 3,667 less and projects to over $40 million (figuring 11,000) per student.

In addition, the 2022 figures include 3 and 4 year old kindergarten numbers (I know, professional educators think they need to be in school, as a home school father I think it is crazy).

Anyway, how many schools are closing before the start of the 2022 school year? Any?

In a high inflation year it would be nice to know that some of the $40 million could be returned to taxpayers in the form of lowering property taxes.

Mark Stalker, Kenosha