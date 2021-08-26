Stephen Vorderbruggen: Calling rioters 'heroic'?

I was in a local store and noticed your paper for sale with a front page article about a death of one of the riot participants in Kenosha. I briefly read it, but stopped when I read the words, "he died a heroic death"?

The individual who was killed was attacking someone who was trying to put out fires that the looters had set. What is heroic about that?

I'm not condoning the actions of the guy with the gun, but am not going to call looters and rioters "heroic." Is that the type of behavior your paper supports?

When a portion of Kenosha is burned down and business owners lose their business your paper is putting on the front page that the rioters and looters are heroic?

Firefighters, police and others in the community who tried to prevent or control that mob were the ones who were heroic, not the looters.

I doubt you will publish this, but it sickens me and others to see what has happened to our community and when a local paper publishes a story like that, it's a sad day where we have come in this day and age.

Stephen Vorderbruggen, Salem Lakes

