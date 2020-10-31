Steve Marovich: Advancing Fake news

Regarding the Oct. 29 editorial criticizing multiple news media outlets for not running a New York Post story about Hunter Biden: Since when did the New York Post become a standard for quality journalism? The story you cited was more than likely Russian disinformation designed to interfere with our election, something you probably think is fake news.
Most responsible news media outlets declined to run the story, and even its author disassociated himself from the published piece. That leaves the Kenosha News defending Russian election interference, defending irresponsible journalism and protecting Donald Trump/Ron Johnson-sponsored disinformation.
The Kenosha News is no longer a newspaper that represents this community.
Former publisher Howard Brown is turning over in his grave for Halloween 2020.
Steve Marovich, Kenosha
