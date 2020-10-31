 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve Marovich: Advancing Fake news
View Comments

Steve Marovich: Advancing Fake news

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Oct. 29 editorial criticizing multiple news media outlets for not running a New York Post story about Hunter Biden: Since when did the New York Post become a standard for quality journalism? The story you cited was more than likely Russian disinformation designed to interfere with our election, something you probably think is fake news.

Most responsible news media outlets declined to run the story, and even its author disassociated himself from the published piece. That leaves the Kenosha News defending Russian election interference, defending irresponsible journalism and protecting Donald Trump/Ron Johnson-sponsored disinformation.

The Kenosha News is no longer a newspaper that represents this community.

Former publisher Howard Brown is turning over in his grave for Halloween 2020.

Steve Marovich, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert