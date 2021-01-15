Steve Wattron: Investigate the voter fraud

It has been five weeks now since our presidential election.

I am over 60 years old and cannot believe the indifference and complete lack of investigation by the FBI and DOJ into voter fraud in our election.

The media speaks of lack of hard evidence; how about first starting with investigating allegations in the battleground states? Then coming up with the facts of who, what, where, when, why and how much.

The fact that eyewitnesses in Georgia saw Biden supporters with flash drives and intimidation of Republican observers are enough evidence. These two items were reported on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4. The early morning vote counting process that was "paused" and the huge Trump lead was reversed to a Joe Biden lead. This "pause" happened simultaneously across key counties in the battleground states and is virtually impossible to be true!

Only one county in America is explaining Dominion voting machines — Antrim County, Michigan, for tampering. Every county in the battleground states should have forensic examination of their dominion voting machines. The integrity and truthfulness of our democratic process is at stake here and the FBI should be leading the way. The algorithm of the voting machines should be independently explained to guarantee honesty.

Steve Wattron, Kenosha

