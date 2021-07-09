Steve Wojciechowicz: Congratulations Mahone Scholarship recipients

Congratulations are in order for all of the 2021 Mahone Scholarship recipients, the Mahone Foundation and the Kenosha News.

In case you missed it, please read the biographies of each of the beneficiaries that appeared in the Sunday, July 4 Kenosha News.

With so much bad news in any media source you may turn to, this really was a bright ray of hope! These young men and women are determined to do something very positive for themselves, their families and society!

To all of you — stay determined, keep up the great work and may you all reach your intended goals and beyond!

To the Mahone Foundation that provides these young people the avenue to further their education and endeavors — may it be possible for you to continue this tradition for years to come.

To the Kenosha News, thanks for the full two-page article highlighting these award winners with pictures, biographies, talents and future goals.

Steve Wojciechowicz, Racine

